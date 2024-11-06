SJPD to speak on arrest of Councilmember Omar Torres, accused of sexual misconduct

San Jose Councilmember Omar Torres, who has been under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor, was arrested on Tuesday.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Embattled San Jose councilmember Omar Torres was arrested on Tuesday and also resigned from office.

San Jose police are expected to address the arrest of Torres on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Torres is under investigation for sending sexually explicit text messages to a minor. He has claimed that the messages were fantasy and he had no intentions of doing anything.

The scandal kicked off a political firestorm where Torres maintained his innocence while dodging all public appearances and refusing to let go of his seat in the process. His effort to stay in office fueled weeks of debate over how councilmembers could remove him, allegations of a City Hall cover up and employee unrest.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan spoke to ABC7 News Tuesday night about what's next.

"The council has a choice to make in the coming weeks between a special election and an appointment," Mayor Mahan said. "Once we know the method by which we will fill the office we will layout a timeline for everyone that'll be prepared by our city clerk so that everyone has transparency into how the process will play out."

Mayor Mahan said he would prefer a special election to let the people decide their representation. He released this statement on Tuesday:

"Omar Torres has been arrested on suspicion of committing some of the most serious crimes imaginable. I'm horrified by the possibility that-far from his claim of outrageous fantasies-he may have in fact harmed children. I trust our Police Department and DA to ensure that justice is served through the due process afforded by our laws. If you have any information related to this case or other cases involving harm to children, I would ask you to reach out the San Jose Police Department."

Torres released this letter of resignation on Tuesday as well:

"After careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my position as Councilmember, effective November 27th, 2024.

This choice comes with a heavy heart, but I believe it is in the best interest of my constituents and my community.

Serving the people of San José has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Together, we have shared victories, tackled challenges, and strived for a more resilient community. I am humbled by the trust you placed in me and forever inspired by the passion and resilience of our district.

I remain committed to the values we've championed together and am confident that our city will continue to thrive.

Thank you for your support and understanding and for the privilege of serving you."