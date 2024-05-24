The stars of 'The Acolyte' spoke at the show's Hollywood premiere

'Star Wars: The Acolyte' star Carrie-Anne Moss reveals what lightsaber fights are really like

HOLLYWOOD -- Star Wars fans, we can all admit we've done it. We've waved around pretend lightsabers as if we were fighting!

At the premiere for "Star Wars: The Acolyte" in Hollywood, Carrie-Anne Moss, who plays Indara, told On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio what it's really like to fight with one.

"Training for the lightsaber was probably one of the most challenging things," Moss revealed.

"It actually hurts your arms, like, really hurts your shoulders. It's probably the one thing, that I would lie in bed going, 'I need ice!' It's tough, but you've gotta get it right."

Dafne Keen, who plays Jecki Lon, says "I'm really excited for people to see the fights. We have some really cool saber fights in it."

Stars of "The Acolyte" were thrilled to be talking about the new series as they walked the red carpet.

"It's a story about what happens when people are susceptible to the dark side, when their moral compass and ethics might be compromised by the world around them for the things that have happened to them. And how we as individuals choose to move through our lives despite everything that has happened to us," said Amandla Stenberg, who plays Mae.

"It feels completely unique within the Star Wars universe. And I'll say that this is almost like a mystery thriller. And it's very action packed as well," said Dean-Charles Chapman, who plays Torbin.

You can see all the action when "Star Wars: The Acolyte" premieres on Disney+ June 4.

