Suspect in San Jose wrong-way crash that killed mother and son to be arraigned

The alleged drunk driver accused in a San Jose wrong-way crash that killed a 14-year-old and his mother has been released from the hospital, booked into jail, and is set to be in court Friday.

The alleged drunk driver accused in a San Jose wrong-way crash that killed a 14-year-old and his mother has been released from the hospital, booked into jail, and is set to be in court Friday.

The alleged drunk driver accused in a San Jose wrong-way crash that killed a 14-year-old and his mother has been released from the hospital, booked into jail, and is set to be in court Friday.

The alleged drunk driver accused in a San Jose wrong-way crash that killed a 14-year-old and his mother has been released from the hospital, booked into jail, and is set to be in court Friday.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The driver accused in a wrong-way crash in San Jose that killed a mother and son is set to be in court Friday.

The suspect in the deadly crash was released from the hospital on Thursday and was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

He's expected to make his first appearance in court on Friday.

VIDEO: Dad of teen killed in wrong-way SJ crash releases statement: 'He was my world'

Cameron Olsen released a statement remembering his son Charlie, who was killed in a wrong-way San Jose crash, as the most incredible young man.

San Jose resident 14-year-old Charlie Olsen and his mother Rebecca were killed in the wrong-way crash.

Video shared with ABC7 News shows the moments a Toyota Tacoma traveled in the wrong direction on Highway 85 in San Jose for several minutes before crashing into the Tesla Charlie and his mother were in.

Officials say the driver of the truck was a 39-year-old man from Florida, who was hospitalized with major injuries.

VIDEO: San Jose wrong-way crash witness describes seeing truck speeding

New cellphone video shows a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck going the wrong way on Highway 85 in San Jose before eventually crashing into a Tesla.

Legal analyst Steven Clark says investigators are going to want to know what the pickup driver's mindset was and whether the incident was intentional.

"Second-degree murder is not off the table at this point," he said. "A lot is going to come down to the toxicology results that we will receive later. Were there any prescription drugs? Were alcohol or street drugs in his system at the time of this crash?"

The suspect is facing two counts of murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and several other charges.

The suspect's arraignment is happening Friday afternoon in a Santa Clara County courtroom.