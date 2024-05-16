The Venu Sports streaming service is set to launch in the fall.

Disney and media partners unveil 'Venu Sports' as forthcoming brand name of sports streamer

The forthcoming sports streaming home that will feature live sports content from ESPN, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, FOX and Warner Bros. Discovery, has a name -- Venu Sports.

"We are excited to officially introduce Venu Sports, a brand that we feel captures the spirit of an all-new streaming home where sports fans outside of the traditional pay TV eco-system can experience an incredible collection of live sports, all in one place," said Pete Distad, CEO of the Venu Sports streaming service. "As preparations for the platform continue to accelerate, we are singularly focused on delivering a best-in-class product for our target audience, built from the ground up using the latest technologies to engage and entertain discerning sports fans wanting one-stop access to live games."

The companies say Venu Sports will allow audiences to stream the most sought-after live sports from the top leagues and teams, together in one place.

The move comes as Disney and other media organizations have increasingly moved into the streaming space to reach consumers who have gradually moved away from the cable TV space.

The Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. Discovery recently announced that the companies will launch a new bundle service this summer that would combine Disney's Hulu and Disney+ streaming services with Warner Bros.' Max app.

The Venu Sports streaming service is set to launch in the fall, the companies said.

