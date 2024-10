Water main break causes flooding in SF's Castro District

A water main break is causing a mess in San Francisco's Castro District on Sunday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fire crews are trying to repair a water main break that is causing a mess in San Francisco's Castro District on Sunday.

People are advised to avoid Collingwood and 19th streets due to flooding.

The San Francisco Fire Department says it is requesting hundreds of sandbags to help prevent water from going into homes and driveways.

The water is so powerful, it has cracked and lifted the streets' asphalt.

People driving in the area are told to expect traffic delays.