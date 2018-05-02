CANNABIS WATCH

Pot infused candy among items seized in Central Fresno drug bust

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway after a marijuana dispensary was uncovered in Central Fresno. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
From gummy bears to cookies to even bath bombs... just about any sort of product that can be infused with concentrated THC (the chemical in marijuana that creates the high) was seized recently when Fresno Police raided an illegal marijuana dispensary.

Those arrests and seizure of products happened Thursday afternoon, at the dispensary found on First and Dakota.

RELATED: Cannabis product refund goes up in smoke

"Constantly our department receives complaints from citizens about marijuana dispensaries within our city," said Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer.

While California voted to make pot legal in the state, local leaders have yet to allow marijuana dispensaries to set up shop within the city.

"Just the product that we seized in this one dispensary, over $217,000 retail value. So there's a lot of money to be made," said Dyer.

During the two-month investigation, detectives found many of the products were made to look like popular candies. That has law enforcement concerned.

"Think about what could have happened here," said Dyer. "Take this product, these gummy worms get into a home, and some unknowing little girl or boy partakes in that, it could cause death. So this is a big issue for us."

A total of six people were arrested in the illegal operation and issued citations. The change in California law can be frustrating for police but Chief Dyer says his department will continue to investigate all illegal marijuana dispensaries.

RELATED: Labs warn of dangerous, contaminated pot at dispensaries

"The priority is always going to be our youth and I think in this instance the resources we used to get this off the streets is extremely important to our community and I hope our parents will appreciate that."

According to Fresno Police there are close to 80 illegal dispensaries across the city. They say they targeted this particular dispensary because not only was it selling edibles that looked like candy but investigators believe it could be associated with other businesses like it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marijuanafresnofresno police departmentdrug bustcannabis watchpot clubillegal drugsFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CANNABIS WATCH
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Court: 5-year-old can use cannabis-based medicine at North Bay school
Outside Lands: The Weeknd kicks off 3-day music festival
Outside Lands 2018: Why is it called that?
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
More cannabis watch
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News