Power restored after PG&E customers lose electricity in San Francisco's Chinatown

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Approximately 4,500 PG&E customers were without power Monday morning in the area of Stockton and Sacramento streets in San Francisco's Chinatown.The power outage began just after 11 a.m.Around 12:30 p.m., PG&E said all but 693 customers had their power restored.PG&E crews remain on scene and are working to figure out the cause of the outage and restore electricity.The power outage occurred as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Chinatown Monday morning to see how fear of the coronavirus has caused a downturn in business in recent weeks.