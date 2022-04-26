lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $454M

EMBED <>More Videos

How does the lottery jackpot grow?

The Powerball jackpot has grown again after no one won Monday's winning numbers drawing.

Monday's drawing had a top prize of $421 million with a cash option of $252.1 million.

The winning numbers for Monday were: 12-18-20-39-61 with the Powerball number 10.

After no one won Monday night's top prize, the jackpot has now grown to $454 million with a cash option of $271.9 million.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Powerball is played in 45 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financejackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Powerball lottery jackpot at $421M; winning numbers drawing Monday
Woman wins $10M after pushing wrong button on lottery machine
Teen wins $100,000 lottery prize with her first ticket ever
NC man wins $4M lottery with fortune cookie numbers
TOP STORIES
Suspect kidnapped 3-month-old from SJ home, police say
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
What changes will Elon Musk bring to Twitter?
COVID cases up 50% in CA since March, CDC says
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
Family sues after teen falls to death from amusement park ride
Show More
China erects so-called 'COVID cages' amid Shanghai lockdown
Job seekers see new kinds of benefits pandemic changes workplace
Stanford nurses go on strike over pay, mental health services
SJ police searching for sexual assault suspect
Oakland Unified teachers to stage walkout Friday
More TOP STORIES News