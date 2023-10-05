Powerball ticket worth more than $1.2M sold in Bay Area

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Powerball jackpot is growing to at least $1.4 billion for Saturday after no ticket matched all the numbers drawn Wednesday night. While there was no Jackpot winner, two tickets in Northern California matched five numbers, each winning more than $1.2 million, according to lottery officials.

The winning tickets were sold at Cigarettes 4 Discount on 973 Alamo Dr. in Vacaville, and at a Walmart located on 8465 Elk Grove Blvd in Elk Grove.

Wednesday's jackpot was up to $1.2 billion, the third largest prize in the game's history, with a cash option of $551.7 million.

If someone hits Saturday's drawing, the cash value is estimated at $643.7 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 9-35-54-63-64 and Powerball: 1.

The jackpot has grown so large because there have been more than 30 consecutive drawings without a big winner, dating back to July 19.

The highest Powerball jackpot ever was just over $2 billion.

The odds of winning the top Powerball prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Retailers that sell winning Powerball tickets receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

