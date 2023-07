A nine-month pregnant woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Oakland, but police say she and her unborn baby are stable.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A nine-month pregnant woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Oakland.

Police say shots rang out just before 9:30 Wednesday night in the area of 73rd Avenue and International Boulevard. That's about five blocks from the Oakland Coliseum.

Video from the scene shows bullet holes in a grey car.

Police say the woman and her unborn baby are stable.

There is no word on any suspects or arrests.

