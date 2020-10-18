Here are both sides of Proposition 22, ballot measure that affects California's app-based drivers, gig economy

Under Proposition 22, app-based workers would be classified as independent contractors rather than employees, which means workers would not have access to certain employment protections under the law, like a guaranteed minimum wage or health benefits.
The ballot measure is in response to Assembly Bill 5, which passed in California's legislature last fall, reclassifying gig-workers as employees and entitling them to certain employment benefits.
If passed, Prop 22 would exempt certain gig companies from AB 5, requiring reclassification of workers as employees, which would allow workers to remain independent contractors.
On ABC7's program "Getting Answers," we heard from two Californians on each side of the aisle - one app-based driver who is in favor of the measure and another driver who's opposed.
Doug Mead, of Palm Springs, drives for Uber and Postmates and values the "stress-free" environment and freedom the industry allows him as an independent contractor.
"The vast majority of drivers want to keep their flexibility," he said.
He is in favor of Prop 22 for those reasons.
Mekela Edwards, of Oakland, is opposed to the measure.
She says Prop 22 would take away the rights afforded to workers under AB5, like equal protection under the law.
Edwards, though, has reservations over the financial incentive for health coverage that would be given to gig-workers under AB 5, saying it's not enough to cover the cost of Covered California health insurance.
Voters will decide the fate of Prop 22 on Nov. 3.
A 'Yes' vote would consider gig-workers as independent contractors, making app-based companies exempt from AB 5.
A 'No' vote would consider app-based workers as employees and give them access to employee benefits like wage protections and unemployment insurance.
