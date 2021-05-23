Little girl bursts into tears of joy when surprised with pug puppy for her birthday

NEW MEXICO (KGO) -- Sometimes it's the little things in life - literally.A young girl in New Mexico was reduced to tears when she opened the car door to find her early birthday surprise - a teeny tiny pug puppy!7-year-old Sadie wanted a pug ever since her great-grandmother gave her a book about them, her mom wrote in a Facebook post.Her mom says she was always googling pictures of them and asking for stuffed animal pugs.When her mom asks, "do you love him?" in the video, Sadie is so overwhelmed with emotions she can barely reply, "yes."The surprise came a few weeks before her 8th birthday.