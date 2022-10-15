San Francisco Zoo welcomes its newest resident 'Udo,' the pygmy hippo

Meet Udo: He's a 2-year-old pygmy hippo - the first of this endangered species at the San Francisco Zoo since 2004.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Zoo has welcomed an adorable new resident!

Meet Udo. He's a 2-year-old pygmy hippo - the first of this endangered species at the zoo since 2004.

VIDEO: SF Zoo's Bruce the hippo moved across country for true love

The name Udo translates to peace in the native language of West Africa.

Zookeepers say he's got a great personality -- very curious and social.

His new home is located near other endangered species, like the African lion and black rhino.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live