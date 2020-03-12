'We're doing quite well': Grand Princess cruise ship passengers adjust to life in quarantine

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Princess Cruise Ship passengers are adjusting to life in quarantine.It's their new reality for the next two weeks."We're here at Dobbins Air Force base in quarantine," said Teresa Duncan Johnson, narrating a cell phone video.She and her husband are settling in.They'll be quarantined at a Georgia military base for the next two weeks."This is the set up that they have outside, some medical tents," she said.The couple says they'll have their temperature taken and logged twice daily."We have an exact duplicate room on the other side so we end up with two rooms and we have a bathroom between us," she said while giving a tour of the room."It's got a comfortable bed and that's what's most important to me," Duncan Johnson continued."As long as we put our masks on we can go out," she explained. "We're very comfortable, we're doing quite well."So is Michelle Heckert and her grandparents.They're in a family unit at Travis Air Force Base.Heckert's grandma Adelina Serata is even getting some exercise running laps outside her temporary home."It's very nice and it's comfortable and spacious compared to the cruise ship," said Serate.It's been mostly boxed meals so far, but Serata says it's more than enough food for her.As for how she's staying so positive?"We're just that kind of people," she explained.Other passengers ABC7 News has spoken with say their patience is wearing thin when it comes to the limited food choices and not having all the necessities they'd like in their rooms.