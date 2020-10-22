Pets & Animals

San Francisco animal control rescue mischievous racoon climbing window in City Hall

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This is what we call a raccoon with a view.

San Francisco Animal Care and Control kept busy Thursday, trying to help a fearless raccoon get down after it climbed a window inside city hall.

Officer Edith shared a picture of the furball, captioning "I'm not stuck, I'm just enjoying the view."


Of course, many of social media are wondering the same thing with one person tweeting, "HOW in the WORLD?!?"

Mischievous raccoons are making headline everywhere in the Bay Area this week. On Tuesday, a pair of raccoon bandits broke into a Redwood City bank through the roof and a rescue team had to shoo them out.

