Society

Young Black girls called 'N-word' by white Berkeley resident, climbing coach says

By
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A climbing coach is going viral after she recorded a video explaining how two of her young black students were called the 'N-word' by a white woman in Berkeley.

With tears in her eyes, Emily Taylor the founder of Black Girls Climbing describes the incident.

"I'm just doing this the best way I know how. Trying to build this bridge and hold these girls in place. These are four little girls who were impacted on the summer camp by this one woman who comes and calls them an 'N-word'," said Taylor.

FULL VIDEO: Berkeley woman films confrontation with man ripping down Black Lives Matter signs
EMBED More News Videos

A Berkeley mom recorded a disturbing interaction with a man who was ripping down her Black Lives Matter posters in her neighborhood Friday.



In the video, Taylor reflects about what her ten and seven-year-old students faced at Indian Rock Park in Berkeley. The 10-year-old students ran to Taylor in shock after a white woman allegedly called them the "N-word" and asked them to leave the park.

"That's what systematic racism does to black people. It numbs us to those words to say, yeah you are going to hear that again," says Taylor.

The video has been viewed over 12,000 times.

Still in shock, Taylor is turning this hurtful experience into a learning opportunity to help the younger black generation of climbers.

"I tap in and use Harriet Tubman who is our pioneer to the outdoors who has been erased through white culture and consciousness as far as outdoor space means. But Harriet Tubman freed the slaves," said Taylor.

VIDEO: What motivates a 'Karen'? Experts weigh in on popular term
EMBED More News Videos

You've probably heard the term 'Karen' to describe someone who uses privilege to get their way at the expense of others. Experts weigh in on the popular term and what might motivate these people.



The community has come together to support Coach Taylor who opened a GoFundMe account to buy a van for her students.

"Money is nice and doing the accountability work is what helps us feel safe and helps us feel like we are being seen," said Taylor.

Jesse Arreguin, Berkeley's Mayor says this behavior is unacceptable.

"It was horrifying," said Arreguin. "Berkeley is not immune sadly from the racism that exists around our country. Even in a city that is so progressive and very committed to racial and social equity."

VIDEO: SF man says white couple called police for stenciling 'Black Lives Matter' on his property
EMBED More News Videos

A San Francisco man said a white couple called the police after they saw him stenciling "Black Lives Matter" in chalk onto his own property.



Taylor says it's ironic to see this behavior at a park where the Black Lives Matter signs are prevalent at the entrance. She urges families to have conversations about inclusion and diversity at the dinner table and for more businesses to hire black talent.

To donate: Black Girls Climbing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyberkeleyblack lives matterracismafrican americansrace in americacaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
EDD benefits withheld until workers prove identities
Giant illuminated pink triangle installed in SF for Pride weekend
Play ball! MLB players agree to health and safety protocols
Oakland artists explain deeper significance behind George Floyd murals
Deadline to apply for free food for California children is being extended
Yosemite closes campgrounds again after spike in COVID-19 cases
Show More
The challenge: How do you make people wear masks?
No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Bubba Wallace
Why are COVID-19 cases rising? Increased testing is not the only answer
NY father pleads guilty, avoids prison in twins' hot car deaths
Plastic bags are banned again in CA
More TOP STORIES News