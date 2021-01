Storm timeline: Here's when heaviest rains, strongest winds are expected in Bay Area

RAINFALL TIMING:

Tuesday morning is cloudy and quiet.



By 4 p.m., light to moderate rain is forecasted to move into the Bay Area.



The most intense rain is forecasted between 9 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday. We will be watching for possible mudslides and debris flows over our area burn scars during this time.

DANGEROUS WINDS

Along the coast in the evening (including SF) we do expect wind gusts over 55 to 60mph.



The rest of the Bay Area will experience wind gusts 40 to 55 mph in the evening.



High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories will go into effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

SIGNIFICANT SIERRA SNOW

Projected snowfall for Tuesday, Jan. 26 through Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. KGO-TV

Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Friday.



One to five feet of snow is expected above 3,000 feet.



Five to seven feet of snow is expected at the highest peaks.

Starting Tuesday, the Bay Area will get drenched by the strongest storm so far this season, which could bring several inches of rain. Here's how Bay Area residents are preparing.

A level 3 storm is expected to bring periods of heavy rain and powerful wind gusts on Tuesday. ABC7 News meteorologists are keeping a close eye on the 12-hour window from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday. They expect the Bay Area will experience strong winds first and then heavy rain.