Storm timeline: Here's when heaviest rains, strongest winds are expected in Bay Area

ABC7 News meteorologists are keeping a close eye on the 12-hour window from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday. They expect the Bay Area will experience strong winds first and then heavy rain.
Below you'll find a timeline and details for the powerful storm including rainfall timing and amount, details on the winds and how much snow we expect in the Sierra.
RAINFALL TIMING:
- Tuesday morning is cloudy and quiet.
- By 4 p.m., light to moderate rain is forecasted to move into the Bay Area.
- The most intense rain is forecasted between 9 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday. We will be watching for possible mudslides and debris flows over our area burn scars during this time.
EVACUATIONS: Evacuations ordered in Santa Cruz County ahead of storm, possible mudslides
DANGEROUS WINDS
- Along the coast in the evening (including SF) we do expect wind gusts over 55 to 60mph.
- The rest of the Bay Area will experience wind gusts 40 to 55 mph in the evening.
- High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories will go into effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
LIVE: Track rain with Live Doppler 7
SIGNIFICANT SIERRA SNOW
- Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Friday.
- One to five feet of snow is expected above 3,000 feet.
- Five to seven feet of snow is expected at the highest peaks.
WATCH: Atmospheric river to slam Bay Area with heavy rain, damaging winds, flooding
