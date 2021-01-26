storm

Storm timeline: Here's when heaviest rains, strongest winds are expected in Bay Area

By and
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A level 3 storm is expected to bring periods of heavy rain and powerful wind gusts on Tuesday.

ABC7 News meteorologists are keeping a close eye on the 12-hour window from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday. They expect the Bay Area will experience strong winds first and then heavy rain.

Below you'll find a timeline and details for the powerful storm including rainfall timing and amount, details on the winds and how much snow we expect in the Sierra.

RAINFALL TIMING:



  • Tuesday morning is cloudy and quiet.

  • By 4 p.m., light to moderate rain is forecasted to move into the Bay Area.

  • The most intense rain is forecasted between 9 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday. We will be watching for possible mudslides and debris flows over our area burn scars during this time.


EVACUATIONS: Evacuations ordered in Santa Cruz County ahead of storm, possible mudslides

DANGEROUS WINDS



  • Along the coast in the evening (including SF) we do expect wind gusts over 55 to 60mph.

  • The rest of the Bay Area will experience wind gusts 40 to 55 mph in the evening.

  • High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories will go into effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday.


LIVE: Track rain with Live Doppler 7

SIGNIFICANT SIERRA SNOW


Projected snowfall for Tuesday, Jan. 26 through Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

Projected snowfall for Tuesday, Jan. 26 through Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

KGO-TV


  • Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Friday.

  • One to five feet of snow is expected above 3,000 feet.

  • Five to seven feet of snow is expected at the highest peaks.


WATCH: Atmospheric river to slam Bay Area with heavy rain, damaging winds, flooding
EMBED More News Videos

Starting Tuesday, the Bay Area will get drenched by the strongest storm so far this season, which could bring several inches of rain. Here's how Bay Area residents are preparing.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscooaklandsanta rosanapasanta cruzsan josehalf moon baylafayettewindbay areaaccuweathersnowstormweatherrainforecaststorm damagecalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM
Evacuations ordered in Santa Cruz Co. over mudslide fears
Atmospheric river to slam Bay Area with heavy rain, winds
Bracing for mudslides in Bay Area fire zones
Bay Area residents prepare for strong mid-week storm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's what's reopening in every Bay Area county this week
CA lifts stay at home order, will announce change in vaccine eligibility stages soon
Atmospheric river to slam Bay Area with heavy rain, winds
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Bracing for mudslides in Bay Area fire zones
Outdoor dining, salon reopen for business in Contra Costa Co.
Service dogs in training travel with help of North Bay pilot
Show More
'Warning flags' over racial equity found in COVID vaccine data
Google aims to expedite vaccination process with new partnership
Evacuations ordered in Santa Cruz Co. over mudslide fears
What Biden 'Buy America' order means for Silicon Valley
AccuWeather forecast: Chilly tonight, storm arrives tomorrow
More TOP STORIES News