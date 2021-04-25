rain

Spring showers bring mild daytime rain, breezy winds to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Scattered showers this morning in the North Bay will bring light rain through midday. The late season cold front is expected to bring anywhere from a tenth to two tenths of an inch of rain.

Sun is expected to make an appearance north of the Golden Gate Bridge later today.



The rain will slide east and south later this morning into the early afternoon in our East Bay valleys and the South Bay.

Rainfall amounts look to be on the light side, about .10-.20".


Snow and wind persists through the Lake Tahoe area.

The Coast and the Peninsula will remain with spotty showers throughout the afternoon.


Breezy winds and cool highs will keep all neighborhoods only in the 50s today.

These temperatures are well below average.



