Spring showers bring mild daytime rain, breezy winds to Bay Area

Sun is expected to make an appearance north of the Golden Gate Bridge later today.
☔️#Rain on the way #thismorning pic.twitter.com/8CIe8BTQeE— Lisa Argen (@LisaArgenABC7) April 25, 2021
The rain will slide east and south later this morning into the early afternoon in our East Bay valleys and the South Bay.
RELATED: LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Rainfall amounts look to be on the light side, about .10-.20".
Snowy ❄️scenes in #Tahoe: pic.twitter.com/zPzMfxTw6X— Lisa Argen (@LisaArgenABC7) April 25, 2021
Snow and wind persists through the Lake Tahoe area.
The Coast and the Peninsula will remain with spotty showers throughout the afternoon.
Now that's a beautiful sight..... pic.twitter.com/HCo9TG6eWk— Lisa Argen (@LisaArgenABC7) April 25, 2021
Breezy winds and cool highs will keep all neighborhoods only in the 50s today.
These temperatures are well below average.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast here and get the latest weather stories and videos here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- VIDEO: Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast
- How to prepare your home for winter storms
- TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?
- Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days
- TIPS: Here's how to use sandbags and prevent flooding
- Planning a snow trip? Check out these Sierra driving tips from the pros
- How to drive safely in snow
- Tips to help you drive in dense fog
- Tips for staying safe while hitting the slopes