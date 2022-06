1st ever Juneteenth flag raised in San Mateo Co., honoring holiday recognizing end of slavery in US

EMBED >More News Videos Red, white and blue are the colors of the American flag, but they also grace the face of another quintessential American banner: the official Juneteenth flag.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials raised a Juneteenth flag in Redwood City on Friday to honor the holiday that recognizes the end of slavery in the United States.This is the first time San Mateo County is raising a flag for Juneteenth.Both county and state officials say it is part of the its mission of inclusiveness.They want to recognize the hard work done to honor this holiday and focus on ways to continue to improve the community."It is a holiday and a recognition by all Americans about the struggle with slavery the African American community has overcome," said State Rep. Kevin Mullin. "And it is a reminder of the distance yet to be traveled for real equality."The flag will stay up throughout the month of June.