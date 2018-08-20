A new Zillow analysis gives us a time frame on how long a first-time homebuyer would need to save in order to put down a payment on a home. In the Bay Area, a buyer would need to save, on average, for nine years and 7 months.That's the eighth longest period of time compared to other big U.S. cities.If you were to buy a home in Chicago, you'd need to save for three years and three months, the shortest amount of time in the U.S.Portland, Oregon homebuyers saw the longest amount of time to save - at 13 years and two months.Matt Fuller is a director with the San Francisco Realtors Association. Watch the video above for his insight on these numbers.