Bay Area temps could hit record high over MLK holiday weekend, weather forecast shows

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is heating up, facing possible record high temperatures Thursday and through the holiday weekend, according to ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco.

"We have a touch of spring in the forecast," said Nicco. "Get outside and enjoy it while you can."



Napa could reach 68 degrees Thursday, tying a record high set back in 2014.

Oakland could reach 74 degrees, tying a record set back in 2014.

Livermore is looking at 70 degrees, surpassing a record high set in 2014 of 69 degrees.

Redwood City, San Francisco and San Jose are also looking at near record high temps on Thursday.

"I also want you to notice that the year 2014 when a lot of these record highs were set was almost the same scenario that we are seeing now. We are deep in a drought. The air is dry. The ground is dry and it heats up," said Nicco. "We also had numerous Red Flag Warnings that January. We are not there yet, but we could get close Monday."

Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows the 70s returning Saturday to inland neighborhoods and upper 60s spreading into the bay.

"Monday will be our warmest day as we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.," said Nicco. "We are going to have mid to upper 60s along the coast, low 70s around the bay, and low to mid 80s inland."



Nicco is monitoring a potential fire threat.

"If we do have a fire threat, it's not critical yet, but it could be on Monday," said Nicco. "The winds will be super strong and the air will be super dry. That's something we will keep an eye on. For now, enjoy the wonderful weather if spring and sunshine is your thing."

