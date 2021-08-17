Weather

Red Flag Warning begins tonight as Bay Area prepares for 'critical' fire conditions, smoky air

Smoky air, 'critical' fire conditions expected this week in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is about to get hot and smoky. ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco is tracking the fire danger and unhealthy air heading our way this week.

"I know what you are thinking, all of the fires to the north, all the smoke up there, will it come our way?"

The answer is yes.

Nicco says the smoke forecast looks ominous.

"We are pegging out purple, which is just as bad as it could get, not only Wednesday but also into Thursday," added Nicco.

WATCH LIVE: Track real-time temps, air quality in Bay Area

The shift in the weather begins Tuesday night.

"Offshore winds are going to bring gusty, drying, northeasterly winds across our neighborhoods," said Nicco. "The most critical fire conditions will be in Napa County."

A Red Flag Warning is in effect 11 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday for the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and Diablo Range Mountains.

Nicco is monitoring several bursts of wind that will develop in the North Bay and push across the Bay Area.

The first one starts at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The second one will be around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

"We have one last burst, gathering up in the North Bay, at 10 p.m. Wednesday," said Nicco. "This is why the Red Flag Warning may be extended."

That third burst of wind is expected to continue until 9 a.m. Thursday.

"We are going to have quite a change in the forecast, I hope you are prepared," added Nicco.

