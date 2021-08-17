Red Flag Warning begins tonight as Bay Area prepares for 'critical' fire conditions, smoky air

"I know what you are thinking, all of the fires to the north, all the smoke up there, will it come our way?"
The answer is yes.
Nicco says the smoke forecast looks ominous.
"We are pegging out purple, which is just as bad as it could get, not only Wednesday but also into Thursday," added Nicco.
WATCH LIVE: Track real-time temps, air quality in Bay Area
The shift in the weather begins Tuesday night.
"Offshore winds are going to bring gusty, drying, northeasterly winds across our neighborhoods," said Nicco. "The most critical fire conditions will be in Napa County."
A Red Flag Warning is in effect 11 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday for the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and Diablo Range Mountains.
Nicco is monitoring several bursts of wind that will develop in the North Bay and push across the Bay Area.
The first one starts at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The second one will be around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
"We have one last burst, gathering up in the North Bay, at 10 p.m. Wednesday," said Nicco. "This is why the Red Flag Warning may be extended."
That third burst of wind is expected to continue until 9 a.m. Thursday.
"We are going to have quite a change in the forecast, I hope you are prepared," added Nicco.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows riskiest areas in California for damaging wildfires
- How bad will CA's fire season be? Here's what we know, what we don't
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- The deadliest wildfires in California history
- Live: Track Bay Area air quality levels
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
- What are the diablo winds and how can they influence Northern California wildfires?
- What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
- Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
- Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
- What happens to animals during wildfires?
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires