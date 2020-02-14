AccuWeather forecast: Hazy skies with warm to mild temps inland

Tonight will be hazy and mild to warm inland, with areas of fog developing near the coast. Overnight lows will range from upper 50s at the coast to upper 60s inland. Tomorrow will bring hazy sunshine with extreme heat across much of the Bay Area.
Highs on Thursday will range from 80s in some coastal locations to mid-90s around the bay to around 105 degrees in the hottest inland areas.
A Heat Advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday, as there will be an increased risk of heat-related illness. Thursday's heat will also be accompanied by very low humidity and occasionally gusty winds. As a result, a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger will be in effect in the North Bay until 6 p.m. Friday.
A cooler and breezier pattern will develop over the weekend, bringing welcome relief to the entire region. The refreshing weekend pattern will also bring better air quality to the Bay Area.
SPARE THE AIR
Our unhealthy air continues through Friday
HEAT ADVISORY: 11a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday
FIRE WEATHER WATCH: 1 p.m. Thursday - 6 p.m. Friday
Highs on Thursday
Santa Rosa 105
San Francisco 90
Oakland 93
San Jose 96
Concord 103
Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 70s to Near 90
North Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/Hot
Highs: Mid 90s to 105
East Bay:
Tonight: Hazy with Patchy Fog
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/Hot
Highs: Mid 90s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Warm
Lows: Mid 60s to Lower 70s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/Hot
Highs: 100 to 105
Peninsula:
Tonight: Hazy with Patchy Fog
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/Hot
Highs: Mid 90s
South Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Warm
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/Hot
Highs: Mid 90s to 102
Friday:
Hazy Sunshine/Warm to Hot
Highs: Mid 70s Coast to 100 Inland
