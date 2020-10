AccuWeather forecast: Hazy skies with warm to mild temps inland

Highs on Thursday

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Friday:

Tonight will be hazy and mild to warm inland, with areas of fog developing near the coast. Overnight lows will range from upper 50s at the coast to upper 60s inland. Tomorrow will bring hazy sunshine with extreme heat across much of the Bay Area.Highs on Thursday will range from 80s in some coastal locations to mid-90s around the bay to around 105 degrees in the hottest inland areas.A Heat Advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday, as there will be an increased risk of heat-related illness. Thursday's heat will also be accompanied by very low humidity and occasionally gusty winds. As a result, a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger will be in effect in the North Bay until 6 p.m. Friday.A cooler and breezier pattern will develop over the weekend, bringing welcome relief to the entire region. The refreshing weekend pattern will also bring better air quality to the Bay Area.Our unhealthy air continues through Friday HEAT ADVISORY : 11a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday FIRE WEATHER WATCH : 1 p.m. Thursday - 6 p.m. FridaySanta Rosa 105San Francisco 90Oakland 93San Jose 96Concord 103Tonight: Areas of Fog & Low CloudsLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Warm to HotHighs: Upper 70s to Near 90Tonight: Hazy & MildLows: Upper 50s to Mid 60sTomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/HotHighs: Mid 90s to 105Tonight: Hazy with Patchy FogLows: Lower 60sTomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/HotHighs: Mid 90sTonight: Hazy & WarmLows: Mid 60s to Lower 70sTomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/HotHighs: 100 to 105Tonight: Hazy with Patchy FogLows: Lower 60sTomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/HotHighs: Mid 90sTonight: Hazy & WarmLows: Mid 60sTomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/HotHighs: Mid 90s to 102Hazy Sunshine/Warm to HotHighs: Mid 70s Coast to 100 InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now