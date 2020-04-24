Coronavirus California

Coronavirus outbreak: 10 residents die at Redwood City nursing home

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ten residents at Gordon Manor assisted living facility in Redwood City have passed away as a result of novel coronavirus.

RELATED: I-Team uncovers disturbing details about Hayward nursing facility, site of Bay Area's largest COVID-19 outbreak

The facility tells ABC7 News 20 residents tested positive for COVID-19, and 10 have since passed away. Several staff members have also tested positive.

"We are emotionally devastated by the reality of coronavirus in our community and in the many other senior and group communities like ours. We are grieving the loss of our ability to celebrate birthdays together, dance and sing together, and share our meals together," reads a statement from the facility. "Our sole purpose through this extremely difficult time is to focus all of our efforts on the well-being of our beloved residents and their dear families, as well as our incredibly dedicated and courageous staff members who bravely, every day and every night, come in to work to care for our residents.

RELATED: California names nursing homes with COVID-19 cases, over 10% of facilities in Bay Area

"We will never be the same, but then again, none of us will be."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessredwood citynursing homecoronavirus californiaelderlycoronavirusseniorscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Gov. Newsom announces massive meal delivery program for seniors
Here's how CA coronavirus cases stack up to other hot spots
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LIVE: Mayor gives update on COVID-19 in SF
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 848
Gov. Newsom announces massive meal delivery program for seniors
750 families served at South SF food drive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Mayor gives update on COVID-19 in SF
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Gov. Newsom announces massive meal delivery program for seniors
Here's how CA coronavirus cases stack up to other hot spots
Answers to questions about new COVID-19 antibody studies
Judge tosses California ammunition purchase law
Show More
750 families served at South SF food drive
Watch dolphins glow as they swim in bioluminescent waves
US novel coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News