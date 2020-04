Coronavirus outbreak: 10 residents die at Redwood City nursing home

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ten residents at Gordon Manor assisted living facility in Redwood City have passed away as a result of novel coronavirus The facility tells ABC7 News 20 residents tested positive for COVID-19, and 10 have since passed away. Several staff members have also tested positive."We are emotionally devastated by the reality of coronavirus in our community and in the many other senior and group communities like ours. We are grieving the loss of our ability to celebrate birthdays together, dance and sing together, and share our meals together," reads a statement from the facility. "Our sole purpose through this extremely difficult time is to focus all of our efforts on the well-being of our beloved residents and their dear families, as well as our incredibly dedicated and courageous staff members who bravely, every day and every night, come in to work to care for our residents."We will never be the same, but then again, none of us will be."This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.