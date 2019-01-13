Registered sex offender arrested for trying to lure women in Southern California

Arturo Martinez is shown in mugshot photos provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. (KABC)

HESPERIA, Calif. --
A registered sex offender was arrested in Hesperia on suspicion of trying to lure women, including a minor, to his home under false pretenses.

Around 1:17 p.m. Thursday, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies from Hesperia contacted Arturo Martinez at his home located in the 7600 block of Corona Avenue.

Deputies arrived at his home after receiving numerous complaints from women, including a 17-year-old girl, who said he tried to lure her to his home.

RELATED: Registered sex offender found in Santa Rosa elementary school bathroom arrested

Authorities said Martinez would solicit women through social media and website services using a fake name and disguised his voice by making it sound like a woman's. He also solicited women through babysitting, cleaning, taxi, real estate and delivery services, authorities said.

Martinez is said to have contacted women in Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Phelan and Victorville with the intent to lure them into his home to commit a sexual act.

Deputies served a search warrant and arrested him at his home, where evidence was recovered.

RELATED: Registered sex offender accused of having sex with teen he tutored in San Jose

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of contact with a minor with the intent to commit a sexual act. He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Authorities said he is a registered sex offender with a prior conviction of indecent exposure.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and urge anyone with more information to come forward. You may contact the Hesperia station at (760) 947-1500 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME.
