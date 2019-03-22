over it

DRONEVIEW 7: Grace Cathedral in San Francisco both a Nob Hill landmark, symbol of hope

San Francisco's storied Grace Cathedral has been a landmark on Nob Hill for generations. Its Ghiberti Doors, stunning French Gothic architecture, stained glass windows and breathtaking murals have attracted visitors from around the world. DroneView 7 flew over it and captured the storied cathedral from a dramatic new angle.

By Tim Jue
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's storied Grace Cathedral has been a landmark on Nob Hill for generations.

Its Ghiberti doors, stunning French Gothic architecture, stained glass windows and breathtaking murals have attracted visitors from around the world.

According to the Very Rev. Dr. Malcolm C. Young, Dean of Grace Cathedral, it is one of the oldest churches west of the Mississippi. Its location on Nob Hill offers breathtaking views of the entire San Francisco Bay Area from Wine Country all the way to Mt. Umunhum in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

"It really is an extraordinary place," he said.

Watch DroneView 7 as it flies "Over It" to capture the stunning architectural beauty of one of the Bay Area's most iconic places.
