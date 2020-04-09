Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Powerful drone video shows empty Bay Area landmarks during COVID-19 shelter-in-place

By Tim Jue
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Deserted streets. Idled buses. Vacant hotels. Bay Area landmarks that are typically teeming with residents and visitors are devoid of people and traffic during the region's prolonged novel coronavirus shelter-in-place health order.

DRONEVIEW7 gives us a powerful glimpse from above of some familiar spots around San Francisco and the East Bay during the public health emergency.

Attractions like Union Square, Chinatown, and Nob Hill are sitting empty as people adhere to the Bay Area's stay-at-home order.

