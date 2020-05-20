over it

DRONEVIEW7: A moment of zen over Fernandez Ranch in Contra Costa County

By Tim Jue
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Tranquility reigns at Fernandez Ranch, located in the rolling hills between Hercules and Martinez in Contra Costa County. This open space is a gem that's immensely popular with East Bay locals seeking quality social distancing time.

ABC7 News received special permission from the John Muir Land Trust to take a majestic flight with DRONEVIEW7 over the 1,185 acre property, which offers miles of trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding.

RELATED: Endless views of the East Bay from Moraga's newest public park

Determined visitors can take in sweeping views of San Francisco Bay once they reach the ridgeline.

Learn more about Fernandez Ranch and the John Muir Land Trust's mission to preserve open spaces for generations to come.

Take a look at all Over It videos here.
