DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place

All of BART's parking lots sit mostly vacant as Californians shelter-in-place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
It is just one of the extraordinary sights DRONEVIEW7 captured when it flew over normally busy Bay Area locations.
We flew through the East Bay and in San Francisco to document what the region looks like during the governor's stay-at-home order.
