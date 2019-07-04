over it

DRONEVIEW7: Endless views of the East Bay from Moraga's newest public park

By Tim Jue
MORAGA (KGO) -- With sweeping views of Mt. Diablo, the Carquinez Strait, and practically all of the East Bay, a newly preserved open space near the border of Moraga and Lafayette will be transformed into the region's newest park.

Painted Rock, as the 84-acre space is affectionately called, was on the verge of becoming housing developments. Residents gave it the name because local high schoolers precariously climb the hillside to paint the rocks located at the peak in school colors.

The John Muir Land Trust sought to preserve the land for recreation and successfully raised $2 million earlier this year to purchase the land.

Local East Bay residents came through with donations to preserve the property. The new park will encompass, in total, 505-acres of open space in Contra Costa County. Its ridgeline stands at 935 feet above sea level, offering unobstructed views of the entire East Bay.

"So much has been done for us, and we're carrying that forward," said Linus Eukel, executive director of the John Muir Land Trust.

