OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland landmark that has been one of the most recognizable houses of worship in the Bay Area for decades is back open after an extensive renovation project.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave ABC7 News special permission to fly DRONEVIEW 7 over the Oakland Temple to catch a rare glimpse of the scenic 95,000-square-foot building.
Much of the renovation work happened inside the temple in the past year, according to Elder Larry Wilson, the Executive Director of the Church's Temple Department. The exterior of the temple was cleaned, and work was done to restore the entrance at the front of the temple.
With its unique five spires, Wilson said the Temple's architecture was influenced by Asian design and, in part, modeled off the Taj Mahal in India and Angkor Wat in Cambodia.
RELATED: DRONEVIEW 7: Grace Cathedral in San Francisco both a Nob Hill landmark, symbol of hope
The temple opened to Church members in January 1965. It is located off Highway 13 along Lincoln Ave. in the Oakland hills.
A formal re-dedication ceremony will take place on Sunday, June 16. As part of the celebration, the Church is offering tours of the temple through June 1, an opportunity that's seldom offered to members of the public.
The last public tours of the Oakland Temple happened 55 years ago. You can sign up for a free reservation here.
RELATED: DRONEVIEW 7: In changing city, San Francisco's Mission Dolores remains a spiritual landmark
Entering the temple is by permission only, even for members of the Church. Temple officials said the interior of the landmark house of worship is not a secret - rather sacred.
Watch as DRONEVIEW7 gives us a rare and spectacular view over and from the Oakland Temple.
DRONEVIEW7: Landmark Oakland Temple a sacred, scenic 'beacon' for Bay Area
OVER IT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More