DRONEVIEW 7: In changing city, San Francisco's Mission Dolores remains a spiritual landmark

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In San Francisco's Mission District, the change has been constant and dramatic. But one landmark has withstood the ebbs and flows of the city's technological, economic, and social evolution.Mission Dolores is the city's oldest surviving structure. It was established in 1776, under the direction of Father Junipero Serra.According to Andrew Galvan, Mission Dolores's curator and museum director, it is the oldest building in San Francisco -- surviving fires, devastating earthquakes, and so much more.