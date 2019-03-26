over it

DRONEVIEW 7: In changing city, San Francisco's Mission Dolores remains a spiritual landmark

By Tim Jue
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In San Francisco's Mission District, the change has been constant and dramatic. But one landmark has withstood the ebbs and flows of the city's technological, economic, and social evolution.

Mission Dolores is the city's oldest surviving structure. It was established in 1776, under the direction of Father Junipero Serra.

According to Andrew Galvan, Mission Dolores's curator and museum director, it is the oldest building in San Francisco -- surviving fires, devastating earthquakes, and so much more.


Hear from Galvan and watch as DRONEVIEW7 flies over the old Mission and the Mission Dolores Basilica next door.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitysan franciscoreligiondroneview7catholic churchover ittourism
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OVER IT
DRONEVIEW7: This Italian Castle is in Napa, Not Naples
DRONEVIEW7: Sweeping views from the East Bay's newest park
DRONEVIEW7: See why the Russian River has been a tourist hot spot for 130 years
DRONEVIEW7: Sacred & scenic Oakland Temple a 'beacon' for the Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News