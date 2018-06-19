GLIDE MEMORIAL CHURCH

San Francisco's Glide Church stripped of clergy

EMBED </>More Videos

There appears to be a power struggle going on at one of San Francisco's most well-known churches. Glide has been stripped of its clergy by the leadership of the United Methodist Church. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There appears to be a power struggle going on at one of San Francisco's most well-known churches. Glide has been stripped of its clergy by the leadership of the United Methodist Church.

For more than 50 years Glide has been an iconic presence in the city of San Francisco. It is known for its inspirational choir, inclusive congregation, it's mission of serving the needy, and it's charismatic leader, Reverend Cecil Williams, who retired but still leads.

Karen Hanrahan, the President, and CEO of Glide believe that's in jeopardy. "With this new Bishop, that entire legacy is being challenged."

Hanrahan and the trustees received notice from the Bishop who oversees churches in California and Nevada that Glides' clergy is being reassigned and not replaced.

One of the Bishop's deputies broke the news to a stunned congregation on Sunday.

RELATED: Glide Memorial Church pre-Thanksgiving lunch serves some 750 people

District Superintendent Staci Current told the members, "It's not for Glide to stop, It's for Glide to go on."

The church hierarchy is not commenting When we called the District number we were told, no one was talking.

But Hanrahan believes the rift is caused by a difference in philosophy, and a new Bishop, Minerva Carcano, trying to exert control.

"She brings a more conservative, traditional philosophy with her and we feel it's not in line with Glide's values."

Sources tell us there is tension between the Glide Foundation, a $20 million non-profit that runs the social services, and the United Methodist Church itself, over who is in charge of the religious institution. The pastors' removal takes effect July 1st.

Click here for more stories and videos on Glide Memorial Church.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionpoliticshomelesssocietychurchglide memorial churchnonprofitrepublicansdemocratsvotingSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Glide Memorial's pre-Thanksgiving lunch serves hundreds
Glide church pays special tribute to Robin Williams
Warren Buffett's charity lunch auction fetches over $2M
Maya Angelou had close connections to Bay Area
GLIDE MEMORIAL CHURCH
Glide Memorial's pre-Thanksgiving lunch serves hundreds
Bay Area groups get into holiday spirit of giving
House of Prime Rib serves luncheon to Glide Memorial
Glide Memorial Church hosting toy giveaway
More glide memorial church
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Will Calif. officials investigate Catholic church sex scandal?
Pope on sex abuse: "We showed no care for the little ones"
Conservative evangelical Reverend Franklin Graham brings tour to Berkeley
Televangelist wants donations to buy $54 million jet
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News