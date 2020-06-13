Marin County stores, car dealerships reopen to customers after COVID-19 closure

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Friday was reopening day for many Marin County retailers and some auto dealerships.Amy Anderson almost forgot what it's like to have real customers inside her boutique "Viva Diva" in downtown San Rafael but today, her doors are reopening.She missed her customers."Not being able to be with them every day was a heartbreak," Anderson said.During the closure, Anderson laid off her staff and nearly called it quits but vowed to survive."We're not going down without a fight," said Anderson.Safety measures are in place with hand sanitizer and lots of plexiglass.Two customers at a time are allowed inside the store.Trying clothes and shoes on still isn't allowed by the county, shopper Cat Thomason will take the shoes anyway."I'll try them on at home, hopefully they work," said Thomason.Down the street the Brusati family is reopening T&B Sports, the store they've owned for 75 years.The showroom is back open at Toyota of Marin.Managers say online sales over the past three months have been surprisingly good."I was expecting more financial devastation than we've seen, I'm hopeful about our recovery," said Keith Ural, internet sales manager at Toyota of Marin.Marin County Health officials warn reopening doesn't mean the pandemic is over."Do not mistake reopening for safety, more than ever we need to be on our 'A' game with safety protocols," said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County health officer.Willis says Marin County has reported a recent surge of new COVID-19 cases.