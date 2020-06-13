Marin County stores, car dealerships reopen to customers after COVID-19 closure

Amy Anderson almost forgot what it's like to have real customers inside her boutique "Viva Diva" in downtown San Rafael but today, her doors are reopening.
She missed her customers.
"Not being able to be with them every day was a heartbreak," Anderson said.
RELATED: 2 Bay Area counties see COVID-19 cases surge, officials blame large parties, social distancing rule breakers
During the closure, Anderson laid off her staff and nearly called it quits but vowed to survive.
"We're not going down without a fight," said Anderson.
Safety measures are in place with hand sanitizer and lots of plexiglass.
Two customers at a time are allowed inside the store.
Trying clothes and shoes on still isn't allowed by the county, shopper Cat Thomason will take the shoes anyway.
"I'll try them on at home, hopefully they work," said Thomason.
Down the street the Brusati family is reopening T&B Sports, the store they've owned for 75 years.
The showroom is back open at Toyota of Marin.
RELATED: Testing shows grocery store workers a big part of Marin County coronavirus spike
Managers say online sales over the past three months have been surprisingly good.
"I was expecting more financial devastation than we've seen, I'm hopeful about our recovery," said Keith Ural, internet sales manager at Toyota of Marin.
Marin County Health officials warn reopening doesn't mean the pandemic is over.
"Do not mistake reopening for safety, more than ever we need to be on our 'A' game with safety protocols," said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County health officer.
Willis says Marin County has reported a recent surge of new COVID-19 cases.
