building a better bay area

Testing shows grocery store workers a big part of Marin County coronavirus spike

By
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- In Marin County, a recent spike in coronavirus cases has the health department concerned and taking new proactive testing measures.

You might never have noticed, but working in a grocery store has always been an up-close business. Add COVID-19, and it becomes risky.

"It's most definitely scary," said Hannah Haines-Hailer of United Markets in Marin County. On Thursday, she stood in line as a county health coronavirus testing station set up outside.

Cases spiked last week in Marin County with 100 new positive tests, mostly among people working in essential businesses. Grocery workers topped the list.

RELATED: Here's what it will take to reopen the Bay Area

"I just want to make sure than everyone else around us feels safe," said Haines-Hailer. "I am not feeling ill or anything."

She, along with the 145 employees, took the test in the company's two stores. When the county offered, CEO Kelly Smith had no second thoughts.

"I kept saying, 'I just want to sell apples,'" Smith said. "It used to be such an easy business. They are like my family. I am Mama Bear and I want to protect them."

LIST: Here's where you can get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area

As county health describes it, this amounts to staying ahead of a pandemic that infected six grocery workers last week alone. United Markets agreed to test along with Mollie Stone's.

Other larger chains have declined. That disappoints Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis, who recovered after being Marin County's 39th of 420 cases, and counting.

"Well, we're really hoping that every employer recognizes this is a matter of community health that we test people," he said.

RELATED: Coronavirus Testing: What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?

Haines-Hailer's described the experience as, "It was kind of like someone squirting water up your nose in a way..."

Then she returned to work in close quarters, as always, and hoped for reassuring results.

"We'll know in two days," she said.

"And then they want to test you again in a month," we reminded her.

"I didn't hear that one yet."

She just did.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmarinbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiabusinesssmall businesscoronavirusgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: All the different COVID-19 tests explained
List: Where can I get tested for coronavirus in the Bay Area?
Here's what it will take to reopen every SF Bay Area county
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Parents protest pay raise for highly-paid East Bay superintendent, top admins
East Bay pet pantry provides relief for pet owners impacted by COVID-19
SF theater company creates more than 140 jobs for actors with online festival
'Education: A Bay Area Conversation'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Breed reveals sweeping plan to reopen SF
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Parents protest pay raise for highly-paid East Bay superintendent, top admins
'Education: A Bay Area Conversation'
East Bay pet pantry provides relief for pet owners impacted by COVID-19
COVID-19 Diaries: Here's what life is like 2 months into shelter-in-place
Coronavirus updates: Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival canceled
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
SF theater company creates more than 140 jobs for actors with online festival
Reopening California: Bay Area attorney has warning for businesses
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
More TOP STORIES News