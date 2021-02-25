Parents sound off during Mt. Diablo Unified School Board meeting over hybrid plan

While parents couldn't be seen during the Zoom board meeting, those that spoke were heard with very strong opinions about getting schools open and the new hybrid plan.
"When are you guys planning to reopen?" said one person.
Another said, "Who runs this district?"
And a father sounded off saying, "It's a complete joke!"
RELATED: Chico State students, parents call fall semester plan 'confusing and frustrating'
The hybrid plan keeps all kids in distance learning for half the day and allows those who want to come back, to come back for between two and two and a half hours a day, twice a week. During Wednesday's meeting many complained saying the amount of in-person school time needs to be higher. Other parents said working parents will have a very difficult time with this.
"My opinion is that we need to reopen sooner than later kids are really suffering," said Noel Fruchtenicht who has two kids in middle school.
"The kind of course work that kindergarteners and first graders are doing, this is not developmentally appropriate. He's six, this is completely ridiculous," said Laura Steele who is the mother of a first grader.
The district has not named any sort of start date for in person learning but that is something that is likely to change if and when Contra Costa County leaves the purple tier and goes into the red.
RELATED: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely amid COVID pandemic, CDC says
At Wednesday night's meeting not only did parents sound off but the teacher's union did as well, calling out the district for delays in plans designed to keep employees safe.
The district though updating their hybrid plan and approving a measure to bring in annual Covid-19 tests for all employees and students.
"Every two weeks being able to offer testing at all of our school sites," said Dr. Lisa Gonzales of the Mt. Diablo Unified School District.
Many parents that we talked with believe that Contra Costa County will be out of the Purple Tier and into the red in the next couple of weeks, they are hopeful that plans to start in-person learning happen immediately at that time. Those with the district say it will take at least 5 days after they get into the red tier.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic