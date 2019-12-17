Reward increased to nearly $15,000 in Monterey County projectile attacks, motorists on edge

SALINAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Concerns are growing in Monterey County after the California Highway Patrol announced another series of projectile attacks on multiple motorists over the weekend.
The CHP confirms at least 62 vehicles have been hit by projectiles since February on Highways 101 and 156 near Prunedale and Aromas, just south of Gilroy. This includes six cases in a six-minute time frame on Saturday around 5:30 p.m.
RELATED: Cars hit with unknown projectiles on Highway 101 south of Gilroy
"We're lucky that we haven't had a big smash-up," says Prunedale resident Monica De Carvalho.
There have been no related fatalities, but a number of drivers have been hurt by flying glass after their windows shattered into pieces upon impact. Despite that, the CHP is still urging drivers to keep their windows rolled up as they travel through the area.
De Carvalho says her husband's vehicle was struck earlier this month. She had this message for the culprit: "I feel sorry for you because if this is what you look forward to, shooting cars on the road trying to hurt people, you know what, that's pretty pathetic."
Investigators don't believe the projectiles are coming from a traditional firearm. If your vehicle is hit, the CHP says to pull over when it's safe to do so, and immediately 911 to report your location.
"It's extremely important for our investigative process that we get out to the scene as soon as possible so that we can expect the vehicles for evidence," said CHP Capt. Kyle Foster. "We have a full-time task force, we have additional officers on patrol in the area, so we're taking this extremely seriously."
The reward fund for information leading to an arrest has now been upped to nearly $15,000.
"I try to pay attention to the overpasses as I come under them, and I watch the cars next to me," said Aromas resident Siri Morse. "If somebody else gets hit, you don't know where they're going to or if they're going to start weaving around in the road."
Reward increased to nearly $15,000 in Monterey County projectile attacks, motorists on edge
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More