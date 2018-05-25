Reward offered in fatal Marin County hit-and-run accident

The family of a young Marin County woman who died in a hit-and-run accident is offering a reward for information. (KGO-TV)

KENTFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
The family of a young Marin County woman who died in a hit-and-run accident is offering a reward for information.

Marie Siegenthaler was riding her motorcycle on Highway 101 when she was struck by a driver, who fled the scene.

The accident happened on March 26 around 10 p.m. in a southbound lane near the Tiburon Boulevard exit.

The family is now offering $12,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Marie's mother, Connie, also appealed to the driver. "You know, you hit my daughter and you left her in the road. You left her in the freeway to be hit by another car, and that's just not right," she said.

Information can be provided by calling 1-800-Tell-CHP, or by calling Officer Kevin Giannone at (415) 924-1100. Callers may remain anonymous.

