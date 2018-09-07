SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --A South Bay community wants answers in the stabbing death of Francisco Santos, Jr., 28, who was killed outside his family home. The attack happened early Sunday morning. Santos' wife and two young sons were inside the home at the time.
Outside the residence on Raymond Avenue in unincorporated San Jose, candles, balloons and messages written in chalk added to the growing memorial for Santos, who was known as "Frankie."
Relatives told ABC7 News that too often, families across the city are being forced to mourn senseless deaths.
"It's getting a little rough," Santos' Great Aunt Gloria Ruiz said. "It's throughout San Jose."
That's why several community organizations and Santos' family planned a "March Against Violence" Friday evening.
The crowd marched along West San Carlos Street from Bascom, until they reached Raymond Ave.
Family and friends eventually gathered in the same place where Santos was killed.
Through tears, Frankie’s parents are calling on @sliccardo and #SJPD to do more to stop violence in San Jose. “I call his cell phone all the time... just to hear him talk.” - Frankie’s mother. #justiceforfrankie #abc7now pic.twitter.com/h2rcDv0SrE— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) September 8, 2018
On Sept. 2 at 1:37 a.m., Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the area of Raymond Avenue and West San Carlos Street in unincorporated San Jose because of a report that a person had suffered a chest injury.
Family members said Santos had just returned home from a Fantasy Football party and approached a truck parked along the street.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said there was some sort of confrontation between Santos and the person or people inside the vehicle before Santos was stabbed in his chest.
He died at the hospital.
"I call his cell phone all the time, just to hear him talk," his mother Erica Rego said through tears. "It's those things that I will never get back again."
Each family member and friend who spoke to a crowd of supporters Friday fought through tears.
Relatives have come forward, begging for information about who killed Santos, and they are now begging the city for change.
"I'm challenging the people that have the power to make a difference to do something about the violence," the victim's father, Francisco Santos, Sr., said. "We're tired of all this violence."
Detectives and CSI were immediately called to the scene to collect evidence and begin interviewing witnesses.
The sheriff's office believes the suspect or suspects are associated with a dark, full-sized GMC or Chevrolet truck.
It's unclear how many suspects were involved in Sunday's fatal stabbing. However, witnesses described the men as white or Hispanic and in their 20s.
Mothers Against Murder, a nonprofit organization, is offering a $5,000 reward over the next 30 days for information leading to an arrest in the homicide investigation.
People with information are asked to contact Sheriff's Office investigators at (408) 808-4500. The Sheriff's Office said you can contact its Investigative Services Anonymous Tip line at (408) 808-4431.
The Santos family has established a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Frankie's funeral.