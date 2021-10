SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The latest viral fitness trend has people reaching for a surprising snack before their workouts: Rice Krispies Treats.The craze has recently taken off on TikTok , inspiring users to share their results on social media.One of the users showcasing the trend claims the snack gives you "an insane pump" at the gym.However, experts say while reaching for a Rice Krispies Treat before your workout is actually not a horrible option, it may not be the best choice either.