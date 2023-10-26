Richmond passes resolution supporting Palestinian people, accuses Israel of ethnic cleansing

The Richmond City Council passed a resolution this week claiming the city supports the Palestinian people and accuses Israel of ethnic cleansing.

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Richmond City Council passed a resolution this week claiming the city supports the Palestinian people and accuses Israel of ethnic cleansing. The meeting lasted several hours and ended in a 5-1 vote. There is now division across the city.

"Richmond is not a city that welcomes us," said Arnen Oren, an Israeli native and long-time Richmond business owner. "I feel unwelcomed here. That move from the city council was dysfunctional and should not have happened."

The Bay Area Islamic community is applauding this move.

"It is good news in what has been three weeks of just horrifying tragedy," said Zahra Billoo, the CEO of the Bay Area Chapter for the Council on American-Islamic Relations. "We are on the precipice of a genocide, and despite that, politicians, Hollywood celebrities and school districts have all been continuing to repeat they stand with Israel."

Billoo says she hopes other cities do the same.

"Richmond was courageous last night," she said. "What we are hopeful for is they inspire others who have been afraid to speak out to know they can do so."

Members of the Jewish community are now questioning if they have a future in Richmond.

"We are not going to let the public in Richmond forget this egregious vote," said Tyler Gregory, the CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council. "The fact that there is no acknowledgment of Jewish humanity and the Jewish trauma that is happening right now is really making residents second guess whether this is the right place for them to live"

Oren echoes that statement.

"The city of Richmond needs to deal with the city of Richmond," Oren said. "There is an unfortunate crime. Homeless come to my patio and ask to use the outdoor phone chargers. I don't see the city council come to talk to me about that, and yet they do this."

