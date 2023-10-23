A mural of peace was being painted onto the streets of Oakland by local kids and their families as the Israel-Hamas war entered a third week.

Oakland families paint mural of peace, rally in solidarity with children in Gaza

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Children of all ages gathered in Oakland Sunday afternoon to send a message of peace to the Middle East.

"This is an event where we're bringing together Bay Area families and children to stand up for the children in Gaza who, right now, are being bombed and don't have food and water," said event organizer Sarah Norr. "The values I was raised with, in a Jewish family, is that we stand up for social justice and we stand up for human rights for all people."

"They're going to start a mural here if it stops raining. And leading some chants and songs for children and really helping kids understand the situation," said Oakland resident Shabna Sigman.

"We just felt it was important to come out and show solidarity for the Palestinian people," said Oakland resident Meredith Wallis.

Wallis was there with her daughter, 10-year-old Sisi Landry.

"She wanted to come and support at an event that was specifically for kids," Wallis said.

"I think it's really sad how many kids are getting killed and how much bombing there is over there," Sisi said.

Sisi's parents are proud of their daughter for wanting to learn.

"I think it shows her that there's strength in numbers, that there's power in a collective," said her dad, Nate Landry.

And from the beat of the drum, there was a call to action.

"We're calling for an immediate cease-fire and letting in food and water and humanitarian aid for them," Norr said.

The event encouraged people to put pressure on California's representatives.

"We're asking everyone to contact their reps, because we have influence. It's not just something that's happening around the world from us. This is our responsibility to stop," Norr said.

