Riders rescued by emergency crews after getting stuck on double ferris wheel in Napa

Riders were rescued by emergency responders after getting stuck on a double ferris wheel at the Napa Town and County Fair.

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, a thrill ride gave people more than they expected at the Napa Town and County Fair.

Riders got stuck last night on a double ferris wheel called "the Rampage," when operators were unable to return riders back to the ground during the last ride of the night.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene and managed to help about 10 riders off the ride within the hour. No injuries were reported.

Inspectors are still trying to figure out why the ride malfunctioned.

