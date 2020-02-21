Manhattan district attorney reopens sex abuse case against gynecologist accused of assaulting wife of former pres. candidate Andrew Yang

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- The Manhattan District Attorney's office has reopened the case against a gynecologist accused of sexually abusing 19.

Robert Hadden's accusers include the wife of former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Hadden pleaded guilty in 2016 to a single felony count of criminal sexual contact and a misdemeanor count of forcible touching as part of a deal that kept him out of prison. He was stripped of his medical license.

Dozens of women have since come forward with public accusations against Hadden, and, in January, Evelyn Yang told CNN that Hadden had assaulted her in 2012, while she was pregnant with her first child.

A spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said in a statement provided to ABC News that two senior prosecutors have been assigned to reexamine the case and were "in touch with a representative of a number of survivors."

"We admire the courage of the survivors who have recently shared their stories," spokesman Danny Frost said. "Their voices will be heard, and the abuse they suffered will be thoroughly investigated."

Anthony T. DiPietro, a malpractice attorney who represents several Hadden victims released a statement:

"I'm glad the DA has decided to support the survivors and finally prosecute Hadden, but it's not enough. Columbia University has been hiding evidence of Hadden's sexual abuse for the past 25 years. In order to make sure this doesn't happen again, I'm calling for the DA to open a criminal investigation into Columbia University for the role it played in enabling, aiding, abetting, and covering up two decades of sexual abuse."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkdoctor arrestedsex abuseforcible touchingu.s. & worldandrew yang
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News