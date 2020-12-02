day of giving

How ROCK is making a difference for youth in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On this Day of Giving, all of us at ABC7 and our parent company, Disney, are hoping you'll consider support for nonprofit organizations that make our communities stronger. ABC7 News reporter David Louie has a long-standing relationship with a group in San Francisco that focuses on improving the lives of young people.

Here's why he supports R.O.C.K.

DAY OF GIVING: Here's how to help in your community

The youth program R.O.C.K., or Real Options for City Kids, had real challenges this year. It had to re-invent its summer camp program and make it virtual. I've supported R.O.C.K. for over a decade because of all it does for young people in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley, a low-income community which counts on R.O.C.K. for after-school, recreational and enrichment programs.

The pandemic also caused R.O.C.K. to celebrate its 26th anniversary with a virtual fundraiser two weeks ago, a format with unknown appeal but with high expectations. As an honorary board member, I was asked to serve as emcee.

"Wow, that was an incredible opening," said Louie as the virtual event's opening title sequence ended.

The response was enthusiastic. A dollar-matching pledge from a foundation was a big help. Still, more is needed.

GIVE WHERE YOU LIVE: Full list of organizations across San Francisco Bay Area to donate to

"Our budget doesn't change," said executive director Curt Yagi. "Our needs are still there, and so we just have to do all we can to raise funds."

The remarkable thing about R.O.C.K. is how it has changed lives, providing the kind of support that makes a difference in the lives of young people. Over the years, they've achieved so much, going to college, becoming skilled trades people and returning to R.O.C.K. as staff or volunteers.

"Just seeing the kids that I knew when they were in second grade or younger, and now they're adults, and they're successful and healthy and remember me. And R.O.C.K.," said Yagi.

And that's why I support R.O.C.K. and other nonprofits that make our community stronger. You can support R.O.C.K., too, by making a donation on its website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscovisitacion valleyday of givingcommunitynonprofit
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DAY OF GIVING
Mission Food Hub fights COVID-19 food insecurities
'Help a Mother Out' with Oakland-based nonprofit
LifeLong Medical provides free health care to Bay Area communities
Customer tips $3K for single beer at restaurant closing due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doctor sheds light on what new CA stay at home order could like
ABC7's Day of Giving: How to help in your community
SF mayor dined at French Laundry 1 day after Newsom
Dive boat captain charged with manslaughter for fire that killed 34
New restrictions coming for SF, mayor says
EXCLUSIVE: Tour heartbreaking wildfire damage at Camp Okizu
SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
Show More
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
SJ mayor apologizes for breaking COVID-19 rules on Thanksgiving
2 Warriors players test positive for COVID-19, GM says
San Mateo Co. opens permanent COVID-19 testing site
CA man faces federal fraud charges related to COVID-19 tests
More TOP STORIES News