Five people were hurt after a runaway bull wreaked havoc in the streets of one city in Peru.

Five people were hurt after a runaway bull wreaked havoc in the streets of one city in Peru.

Dramatic video showed the bull chasing people through the streets of Ayacucho like it was Pamplona, Spain. The bull was even seen ramming into a woman.

The animal escaped from an arena during an event on Wednesday.

It took about 30 minutes for authorities to capture the bull.