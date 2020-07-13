Sports

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook has COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas -- Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets said Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season.

Westbrook made the revelation on social media. As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden - neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week - would be with the team in the next few days.


In Westbrook's case, that now seems most unlikely.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 prior to my teams departure to Orlando," Westbrook wrote on his Instagram page. "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared."



Westbrook is averaging 27.5 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game for the Rockets this season. Houston has clinched a playoff spot and resumes its season with the first of eight seeding games on July 31 against Dallas.

Westbrook also offered a word of caution in his post.


"Thank you for all the well wishes and continued support," he wrote. "Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!"

What to know about Russell Westbrook
EMBED More News Videos

RUSSELL WESTBROOK: What to know about the former NBA MVP and newest Houston Rocket



SEE ALSO: How Rockets star's family tackles boredom and social distancing
EMBED More News Videos

"We are just trying to keep the kids busy just like everyone else," said Nina, who is a mom of three and wife of Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston rocketscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than half of CA counties now on watch list
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Crews find body during search for Naya Rivera
Dr. Fauci set to discuss COVID-19 crisis during Stanford event
WATCH TODAY: SF mayor to give COVID-19 update amid pause on reopening
COVID-19 updates: Sonoma Co. added to watch list
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives COVID-19 update
Show More
Santa Clara Co. nail, hair salons among businesses to reopen Monday under strict guidelines
Washington Redskins retire team name and logo
Hundreds join peaceful BLM march in Martinez
Hong Kong Disneyland announces temporary closure amid new cases
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
More TOP STORIES News