ukraine

Travis Air Force Base captain rescues mother from Ukraine amid Russian invasion

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Travis AB captain rescues mother from Ukraine

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A U.S. Air Force captain based out Travis Air Force Base is breathing a sigh of relief after helping her mother escape Ukraine.

Captain Zlatoslava Karga jumped into action as soon as her mother, Luba, agreed to flee the war-torn country.

"I immediately contacted several of my friends in Ukraine, asking if they know of anyone who assists elderly and vulnerable populations escape keep Kyiv," said Capt. Karga.

The Ukrainian-born American citizen worked tirelessly to bring her mother to her Vacaville home.

VIDEO: Bay Area woman and world champion sled dog racer evacuate Ukraine dogs
EMBED More News Videos

Dozens of dogs are being evacuated from Ukraine by one of the world's best sled dog racers, Igor Tracz, who offered his help.



"I had almost two weeks of sleepless nights. Extreme anxiety," said Capt. Karga. "I was running on adrenaline literally because I was living on Ukrainian time and my brain constantly working."

She planned her mother's escape over a two-week period. Luba going from one safe house to the next - leaving everything behind.

"It's a huge sadness," said Luba, her daughter translating. "I was living my life. All things I know, my heirlooms, family ancestral things, family albums, my job, my cat, everything."

Capt. Karga calls her husband her biggest support.

I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area army veteran spends month fighting alongside Ukrainian military
EMBED More News Videos

An American veteran from the Bay Area is coming home after spending a month in Ukraine to join the fight against the Russian invasion.



"I was sort of trying to play the role of assistant to my wife," said Rob Rigor. "I was just thinking what can I do to not get in the way and support her in whatever she needs to do."

And, that meant traveling to Poland to pick up his wife and his mother-in-law who's one of the millions of Ukrainians who've fled.

"I think it was seven buses until I finally found the one she was on and when I saw her come out the door I just ran up and grabbed her bags and gave her a hug," said Rigor.

Luba explained that she feels lucky to be safe and free on her family's property in Northern California.

"First of all, I cannot express how grateful I am to the American people," she said.

TAKE ACTION: Local and national support for people in Ukraine

Capt. Karga credits her Air Force background with bringing her mother to safety.

"Just the mere fact that I'm a female. I'm a captain and I'm serving my country just empowered me," she said. "I'm a leader who is able to make decisions and stand by them and not be afraid."

As for how long her mother with stay, Luba said, "Only time will tell."

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vacavilletravis air force basevladimir putinrussiawarrescueukraineair force
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs
Fate of 2,500 Ukrainian POWs from steel plant stirs concern
Britain: Russian troops likely to redeploy from Mariupol
Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol
TOP STORIES
'Absolutely terrified' SJ teen boy dies hours after 'sextortion' scam
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
May 22 officially declared Harvey Milk Day in California
Warriors take 2-0 lead into game 3 against Mavs
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US
135-acre brush fire in Solano County 75% contained
This new trend helps relieve eye strain when working from home
Show More
United cancels couple's flight, charges $4,000 more for same seats
2 Cal students make history as 1st nonspeaking autistic graduates
SFPD helps deliver twins in parked car
Woman kidnapped by 3 men, robbed near El Cerrito BART, police say
Here's why omicron infection doesn't protect you from other variants
More TOP STORIES News