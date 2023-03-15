Suspect crashes helicopter after trying to steal it from Sacramento airport: Police

The safety summit investigating recent aviation incidents is looking at patterns and risk factors as they hope to figure out how to prevent similar issues in the future.

The incident happened in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Authorities are looking for a suspect who crashed a helicopter after trying to steal it from Sacramento Executive Airport in California early Wednesday.

No one was injured in the crash and no one is in custody, Sacramento police said.

NOTE: The video in the media player is from a previous report.

The attempted theft of the chopper took place around 5 a.m. local time, according to officials. Sacramento police told ABC News officers responded to reports of multiple helicopters being broken into, including one that appeared to have been operated resulting in a crash.

The stolen helicopter was a Bell 429, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said it was unclear how many people were on board or their conditions.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.