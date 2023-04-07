  • Watch Now

Santa Rosa's Safari West welcomes rare southern white rhino baby

Friday, April 7, 2023 12:15AM
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Safari West in Santa Rosa is celebrating the birth of its first southern white rhino baby calf with a gender reveal.

Father Ongava did the honors, revealing it's a boy!

It took just seven minutes for the calf to be born on Sunday.

The safari says he is healthy, and weighs between 80 to 100 pounds. The baby calf is currently taking long naps with its mother.

His name has not been revealed.

